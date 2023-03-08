Camden Haven Courier

Tribute King wins Hannam Vale Cup

By Greg Prichard
March 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Ben Looker on Tribute King edges out Acoustix, ridden by Jenny Duggan to win the Cross Family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup at Taree on Tuesday.

PORT Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer says the stable took a while to work out what was best for Tribute King, but that he knew the Cross Family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup over 1609 metres at Taree on Tuesday would suit the horse perfectly.

