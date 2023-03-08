The Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie is passionate about choice and believes she can be a strong voice for the community.
Silvia Mogorovich is contesting the seat of Port Macquarie for the IMOP at the March 25 state election.
Ms Mogorovich is new to the region, having moved here from Cairns at the end of 2022.
"I'm running in this electorate because I could be a voice for choice," she said.
"I want to represent the people and, coming here with fresh eyes and ears, I think I can do that."
A local issue that is important to Ms Mogorovich is the breakwall upgrade.
"As I understand it, there have been independent reviews and it suggests the best option to go with is repairs [to the breakwall]."
She is also concerned about fluoride in Port Macquarie's water supply.
"It's one of the first things I would like to address," she said.
"It is a council issue, so someone in my position would have to put pressure on the council about that. I would do that."
Another issue she wants to tackle if elected is vaccination mandates.
"There are still businesses in this area that are refusing people to work because they are not injected with a medical product," she said.
"That is something I am fundamentally against and I decided not to take the experimental mRNA technology therapy and I believe that is my right to do so.
"I don't believe I should be discriminated against for that."
Ms Mogorovich has been an outspoken advocate for informed consent and freedom of choice for the past decade. She joined the IMOP in 2020, became a committee member in 2021 and for the past two years has been the vice president.
"I'm here because I don't trust people in our government," she said.
Prioritising roads, parking and protecting koala habitat are also important local issues for Ms Mogorovich.
There are five candidates contesting the seat of Port Macquarie.
They are incumbent Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams (NSW Liberal Party), mayor Peta Pinson (NSW Nationals), Keith McMullen (NSW Labor Party), Stuart Watson (Greens NSW) and Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party).
Voters will go to the polls in the NSW election on March 25, 2023.
For the NSW Government's current advice on COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit the website here.
