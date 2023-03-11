A motorcycle rider has died following a crash on the Oxley Highway at Mount Seaview yesterday (March 11).
About 2.00pm, emergency services were called to the site following reports the rider had lost control of his Ducati motorcycle on a windy section of the road and crashed into an embankment.
People at the scene gave first aid to the rider - a man believed to be aged in his 30s - before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
