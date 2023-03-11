Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Motorcyclist dies after a crash on the Oxley Highway at Mount Seaview

By Newsroom
Updated March 12 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcyclist dies after crash on the Oxley Highway near Mount Seaview. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

A motorcycle rider has died following a crash on the Oxley Highway at Mount Seaview yesterday (March 11).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.