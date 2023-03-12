The sight of front-rower Orry Berry leading the kick-chase with five seconds remaining of Lake Cathie's 20-4 pre-season trial victory over Uralla could epitomise what the Raiders are all about in 2023.
Coach Jayden Ehsman has mentioned numerous times already this pre-season that the focus will be less on the pretty stuff.
So it was difficult not to be impressed about some aspects of the Raiders efforts without the footy in the 16-point win over the Tigers.
"There was one effort from Orry Berry on the last play of the game where we put a 40-20 attempt in and to lead the chase as a front-rower in the last five seconds of the game stood out to me," Ehsman said.
"They (Uralla) scored one try and that was off a kick. They couldn't go around us and they went through us a few times, but that was just through fatigue.
"Our scramble defence was outstanding."
The Raiders barely had a bad player with experienced heads such as Jarid Bruen, Jake Green, Sean Barrett and Tyrone Nelson all providing on-field leadership.
"Jake's experience tells it all; he took the [Port] Sharks to a reserve grade grand final last year and when he came on he straightened everything up for us," Ehsman said.
"He's going to be good for us this year."
Young guns Kade Franklin, Logan Nosworthy, Tom Barker and Jake Wells also put strong claims in to be selected in the team for the round one clash with Kendall on April 15.
"Logan Nosworthy had some tough carries out of our own end and scored a try," Ehsman said.
"He's made himself very hard not to pick in round one, but everyone impressed me... I could go through the whole team."
Lake Cathie's attention now turns to the pre-season Nines tournament which will be held at Comboyne on April 1.
"That's the next goal... we want to set goals this year week by week and we've ticked pre-season off, we've ticked the trial off and now we'll work towards the Nines," Ehsman said.
"Hopefully we can tick that off as the next goal, take that out and win our first piece of silverware for the year."
