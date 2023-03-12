Cian Cowdrey is excited about being given the opportunity to represent her culture, country and the local community of Lake Cathie after her selection in the Australian Indigenous under-21 women's Tag World Cup team.
The 19-year-old will head to Ireland in July alongside Port Macquarie sisters Leilani and Shelby Grainger along with good friend Jemma Howard who will pull on the boots for the Irish Exiles.
"I didn't expect to be picked at all," she said.
Cian, however, also has her sights set further down the path as she pursues professional opportunities that may follow the international trip.
"Having this opportunity will open my eyes up to other opportunities especially if they're offering jobs over there that include oztag because I want to travel with sport as well so [there are] opportunities," she said.
"It's something I seriously enjoy doing and I give up most of my afternoons to training and to playing games.
"It's pretty unbelievable (to be picked in the side). I'm super, super grateful for the opportunity and it was a massive shock."
The Lake Cathie teenager was heading back from a trip to Hat Head when she was informed of her selection last month.
On the other end of the phone was a representative selector.
"I didn't expect to be picked at all... I was pretty excited and screamed in the car so it was a really good drive on the way home after that," she said.
"I wasn't giving up that opportunity at all."
And while the link or winger trains five days a week and admits she "doesn't like running", it's that type of hard work and dedication that will always be required.
"This is probably the highest level I've made. I've played in state cup and other representative sides, but this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she said.
It will be the first time Cian has headed to Ireland and while she expects to require an extra jumper or two, it was an exciting opportunity.
"The goal is definitely to win the competition and come out with gold, but just to go over there and be able to play will be so good," she said.
