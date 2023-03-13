A preliminary final exit in 2022 will provide all the motivation Kendall Blues need in 2023.
Assistant coach James Kennedy knows where it went wrong for the club 12 months ago and the focus is on ensuring that doesn't happen again.
"When the whips are cracking you want to be going up into the semis and we sort of faded towards the end, but that's footy and these things happen sometimes," he said.
"You can only move forward from that."
Kennedy said there was an air of excitement around the club who will have a strong mix of youth and experience fighting for positions every week.
While he hasn't set any specific goals for the season ahead, the Blues also have no intention of making up the numbers.
"If you're not playing footy to win comps, then there's no reason to play it," Kennedy said.
"That's our goal, but our goal is also to build a club that's not going to be struggling for players next year so we want to keep building and building and building.
"With the good young players around at the minute we should be pretty competitive for a few years. We've just got to keep them all here."
With a new coach and players comes a period of adjustment and Kennedy indicated Kendall might start the season slow.
He did, however, expect them to be right in finals contention by the end of the year.
"It might take a while and I wouldn't be surprised if we take a few weeks to get into our groove," Kennedy said.
"The feeling at the club is good at the minute and we have a lot of blokes showing up (to training) and putting in. The focus is just trying to build the team into a lot of local fellas who are going to stick around for a few years."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.