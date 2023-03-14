The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is investigating the second incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital between a patient and nurse in a week.
The MNCLHD confirmed an internal investigation is underway into an incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital that occurred on the evening of Monday, March 13 involving an elderly patient and a staff member.
This follows an earlier incident at the hospital on March 7, where a similar incident between a patient and nurse occurred.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said he was informed that the nurse was "hit in the face with a plastic cricket bat and was taken to ED".
However, the MNCLHD was unable to provide details of the injuries or the nature of the incident.
A statement from Chief Executive of the MNCLHD Stewart Dowrick, was provided on Tuesday afternoon of March 14. It reads:
"The safety of staff, patients and visitors to our hospitals is our highest priority - there is never an excuse for violence or aggression in healthcare settings.
"An internal investigation is underway into an incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital on the evening of Monday 13 March involving an elderly patient and a staff member.
"Immediate assistance and medical treatment were provided to the staff member involved in the incident. They are receiving ongoing support."
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor visited Port Macquarie on Tuesday, March 14. She said she was "disappointed" to hear of the two incidents at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
"Violence towards health staff is completely unacceptable and it's really disappointing," she said.
"We did a review into security across NSW Health and from that we have started having more hospital security and firm processes in place regarding risk escalation."
Ms Taylor said the safety of healthcare workers is of importance to the NSW Government.
"Unfortunately sometimes these things do happen and people will do the wrong thing," she said.
"The NSW Government will come down hard on people that are being violent to our health staff."
Mid North Coast Police have confirmed they were not called to the hospital to investigate the incident on Monday night.
