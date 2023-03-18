The early voting period has opened across New South Wales with residents in the Port Macquarie electorates heading to the polls to fill their ballot card.
Early voting will be available from today (Saturday March 18) until Friday March 24 before election day.
Lake Cathie resident Keith Woods was one of the first few people in Laurieton to place their vote, lining up early this morning outside of the Camden Haven Scout Hall.
Mr Woods said that he was placing an early vote because of a trip.
"I'm going away on Monday for a fortnight and I won't be here for the following Saturday," he said.
As a Lake Cathie resident, early voting is the most efficient way for Mr Woods to fill out his ballot card.
"You get in early and you don't have the hassle of lining up on [election day]," he said.
"We've got to go either here or Bonny Hills and that doesn't open until next week."
A voting centre is available at the Lake Cathie Community Hall but won't be open until election day.
Residents hoping to miss queues haven't been successful with lines forming at many of the early voting centres for the Port Macquarie and Oxley electorates.
Paul Isaac placed his vote this morning at Grace Church early voting centre and tries to be an early voter every year to avoid the rush of election day.
"I just can't be bothered lining up but I just lined up then," he said.
For most Camden Haven residents, it's an otherwise normal day.
Laurieton reisdent Fiona Williams will be enjoing the rest of her weekend at Dunbogan beach after placing her voting.
Mr Woods said he arrived early this morning to the voting booth so he could play lawn bowls after placing his ballot card.
"Get it over and done with," he said.
Three of the four early voting centres are open this week in the Port Macquarie electorate, with the early voting centre at the Port Macquarie CWA Hall opening on Monday March 20.
In ballot order they are Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party IMOP), Stuart Watson (The Greens), Leslie Williams (Liberal), Keith McMullen (Labor), Vivian McMahon (Legalise Cannabis Party), Peta Pinson (The Nationals), Edward Coleman (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption) and Benjamin Read (Liberal Democrats).
