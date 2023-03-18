Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Hot weather weekend warning issued for the community

By Newsroom
Updated March 18 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sunny weekend may be the perfect time to visit North Haven beach but visitors and residents are warned to stay safe during hot weather. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Police and emergency services have urged the community to take care and look after each other as hot weather in New South Wales is predicted to extend into the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.