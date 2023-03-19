Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Mid North Coast Police identify man whose body was found at Spooney's Bay, Bonny Hills

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:01pm, first published March 19 2023 - 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police established a crime scene at a Bonny Hills beach after a man's body was found on Sunday, March 19. Picture by Emily Walker

UPDATED MONDAY, MARCH 20: Mid North Coast Police have identified the man whose body was found on a beach in Bonny Hills on Sunday, March 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.