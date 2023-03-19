Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Breaking: Police investigating after unidentified body found at Spooney's Bay, Bonny Hills

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 20 2023 - 11:56am, first published March 19 2023 - 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police established a crime scene at a Bonny Hills beach after an unidentified body was found this morning. Picture by Emily Walker

Locals are surprised at the discovery of an unidentifed man found at a Bonny Hills beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.