4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This beautiful and immaculate home occupies a commanding position in the popular Kew Links Estate.
The attention to detail must be seen to be believed.
Relax on top of the world with 180-degree views over the river flats to the western mountains, the Kew Country Club golf course, or North Brother Mountain, while you decide if you want a round of golf or a short trip to the coast.
There are huge light-filled spaces with views out every window. The well-appointed kitchen features stone benches, quality stainless appliances and a large walk-in pantry.
The main living area is bathed in natural light and opens to the alfresco entertaining area with panoramic views.
The country club is just a 400m walk away and it's just a little further to the general store, cafe and renovated historic hotel. The area is renowned for its natural beauty and beautiful pristine beaches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.