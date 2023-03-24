Over 30 per cent of the Port Macquarie electorate have already cast their vote ahead of the March 25 NSW Election.
The latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that on Friday afternoon, 30.02 per cent (17,499 people) of eligible voters had already made up their minds on who they want to elect as the Port Macquarie MP.
There are 61,070 enrolled voters in the Port Macquarie electorate, which means 69.98 per cent of people are yet to cast their vote.
There have been 836 postal votes returned, with over 6200 people choosing to postal vote.
Across the state, the Bega electorate has seen the highest number of eligible voters pre-poll, with 33.30 per cent casting their vote ahead of election day.
At the other end of the scale, the Wahroonga electorate in northern Sydney has had just 14.06 per cent cast their vote early.
Pre-poll voting opened on Friday, March 18 and early voting centres will remain open until 6pm Friday, March 24.
Voting centres will be open from 8am on Saturday, March 25 and will close at 6pm. A list of voting centres can be found here.
For more information about the NSW State Election, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
