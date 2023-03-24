Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Business

Courier tip: just days left to enter the Port Macquarie LGA 2023 Business Awards

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port News and Camden Haven Courier team are proud sponsors of the awards. (Left to right) Editor Sue Stephenson, Sales Manager Gee Hassan, Journalist Mardi Borg, Sales Representative Chantelle Ansell and Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe. Picture by Business Port Macquarie

The Port News and Camden Haven Courier are the proud sponsors of the 2023 Business Port Macquarie Awards because we believe local businesses and employers deserve to be recognised for all they contribute to our community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.