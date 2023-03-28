The Port News and Camden Haven Courier are the proud sponsors of the 2023 Business Port Macquarie Awards because we believe local businesses and employers deserve to be recognised for all they contribute to our community.
But, as they say, you've got to be in it to win it. And the closing date for entries has now been extended by one day to midnight Wednesday, March 29.
So, if you're a business owner, head home after you cast your vote at a polling booth and submit an entry through the Business Port Macquarie website.
Members and non-members are all welcome to enter. The only condition is that you operate in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government Area and have been operating since January 1, 2022.
Executive Officer Katherine Harris, says it's all about celebrating our high achievers, but also recognising those big and small local companies that have demonstrated resilience during natural disasters, a pandemic and rising interest rates.
"The fact so many local businesses are still standing is an achievement in itself," she said.
Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Saturday, May 20.
The list of categories includes (enter on the website):
1.Accommodation
Hotels, Motels, Farm Stays, B&B, Caravan Parks, Backpackers, Serviced Apartments etc.
2.Automotive Services
New & Used Sales, Repairers, Towing, Servicing, Parts & Accessories, Hire & Leasing.
3.Childcare, Education & Training
Pre-Schools, Schools & Colleges, Training Institutions, Training Facilitators, Driving Instructors, Flight Schools.
4.Community & Social Services
Not for Profits, Charities, Job Services, Supported Employment, Drug & Alcohol & Family Support Services, Respite Care, Aged Care, NDIS providers.
5.Construction
Builders, Building Contractors, Construction Trades, Trade Suppliers including Nurseries, Garden and Landscape Suppliers.
6.Creative Services & Communications
Interior Designers, Graphic Designers & Agencies, Marketing Agencies, PR, Film & Video Makers, Photography Studios, Media.
7.Financial Services
Banks, Credit Unions, Lending & Financial service providers.
8.Food Production & Catering
Catering, Primary Producers, Food and/or Beverage processing/manufacturing, Food vans & vendors.
9. Hair & Beauty Services
Hairdressers, Salons, Day Spas, Barbers, Beauty Training Services.
10.Health & Wellbeing
Hospitals, Pharmacies, Medical Practices, Medical Schools, Personal Training, Gym's & Fitness Studios.
11.Hotels, Clubs & Bars
Hotels, Pubs, Clubs, Bars, Nightclubs.
12.Industry, Manufacturing & Engineering
Manufacturers, Engineering Services.
13 .New Business
Automatic entry. Business commencement on or after 1 January 2022.
14.Professional & Business Services (5 or less employees)
Consultants, Business Coaches, IT services, Lawyers, Solicitors, Conveyancing, Insurances Agencies, Advisors Real Estates, Property Maintenance, Pre Purchase Inspection Services, Strata & Managing Agencies, Property Valuers with local or external based Head office are included.
15. Professional & Business Services (6 or more employees)
Consultants, Business Coaches, IT services, Lawyers, Solicitors, Conveyancing, Insurances Agencies, Advisors Real Estates, Property Maintenance, Pre Purchase Inspection Services, Strata & Managing Agencies, Property Valuers with local or external based Head office are included.
16.Restaurants & Cafes
Restaurants, Cafes, Takeaways, Bakeries, Juice Bars
17.Retail (5 or fewer employees)
1 Store, up to 5 employees. Any business selling products to the public for use or consumption rather than for resale.
18.Retail (6 or fewer employees)
1 Store or Multi Stores, Franchises, Large Retail or Bulky Goods with 6 or more employees in total. Any business selling products to the public for use or consumption rather than for resale.
19.Tourism & Attractions
Attractions, Themed Entertainment, Tours, Booking Services.
20.People's Choice
Voted by the public online via the Business Port Macquarie website.
21.Woman in Business (Hastings Business Womens Network)
For females who have owned their own business (or co-owned) for at least 12 months and who have fostered growth and development in their business while contributing to the local community.
22.Community Impact Award - To Create a World Worth Living In
A significant contribution to the community by a business, or a pattern of community contributions or engagement by a business that does not require financial input, advertising, or any gain for the business in return. The contribution has made a one-off or ongoing positive difference to the community. The business contribution does not have to be financial; it can be a commitment of time, resources, assets, skills, professional assistance, engagement or support that creates a positive impact for the community. A community can be a recognised local group, charity or an informal group who will positively benefit from the support of local business. This can include responding to an emergency situation or 'a cry for help' from a community for appropriate support.
23.Excellence in Work Health & Safety
This Award recognises demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement of workplace health and safety outcomes in small business through the implementation of an integrated business approach. It is open for any business with 20 full time equivalent employees or less.
The Excellence in Work Health & Safety award is judged from Question 5 in the Local Industry Awards.
You must enter a Local Industry Award to enter an Excellence Award. Winners go through to the Regional Awards, except for Woman in Business and Excellence in Work Health & Safety. You may enter as many Excellence in Business Awards as you like.
24.Outstanding Employee
The Outstanding Employee award recognises an inspirational employee who has demonstrated a passion for their role and a commitment to their workplace and the community. Entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment over the past 12 months to their workplace, the community and to being an outstanding employee. To be eligible to enter this category, the individual must have been employed by their current employer for a minimum of 18 months.
25.Outstanding Young Business Leader
The Outstanding Young Business Leader Award recognises an inspirational business leader aged 35 or under who has demonstrated a commitment to their workplace, industry and the community through leadership. Entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment over the past 12 months to creating a smarter and more inclusive future and to being an outstanding business leader. To be eligible to enter this category, the individual must have held a management position within their organisation for a minimum of 18 months at the time of entry.
26.Outstanding Business Leader
The Outstanding Business Leader Award recognises an inspirational business leader aged 36 years or over who has demonstrated a commitment to their workplace, industry and the community through leadership, whilst providing mentorship to others. Entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment over the past 12 months to creating a smarter and more inclusive future and to being an outstanding mentor and business leader. To be eligible to enter this category, the individual must have held a senior management or executive level position within their organisation for a minimum of 18 months at the time of entry.
27.Employer of Choice - Under 20 Employees
The Employer of Choice Award - Under 20 Employees, recognises a business that has implemented strategies and initiatives to create a stimulating and supportive workplace environment. Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key areas of employee recruitment, engagement and retention. Category criteria are based on initiatives that have had a positive impact on both employees and the business.
28.Employer of Choice - Over 20 Employees
The Employer of Choice Award - Over 20 Employees, recognises a business that has implemented strategies and initiatives to create a stimulating and supportive workplace environment. Entry criteria Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key areas of employee recruitment, engagement and retention. Category criteria are based on initiatives that have had a positive impact on both employees and the business.
29.Excellence in Innovation
The Excellence in Business Innovation Award recognises a business that has implemented innovative solutions for new and existing business needs through the introduction or improvement of a product, method, technology, process or application. Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of innovation.
30.Excellence in Sustainability
The Outstanding Sustainability Transformation Award recognises a business that has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable business practices and is working to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment. Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of environmental sustainability. Category criteria are based on initiatives and projects executed within the business not related to its core offering.
31.Outstanding Community Organisation
The Outstanding Community Organisation Award recognises an organisation that works to improve the social, cultural or environmental wellbeing of the community. Entrants are required to demonstrate their commitment over the past 12 months to being an outstanding community organisation. This category is open to social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations who have been trading for a period of over 24 months.
32.Excellence in Micro Business
The Excellence in Micro Business Award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience. Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of business excellence. This category is open to businesses with less than 5 employees at the time of entry, who have been trading for a period of over 24 months.
33.Excellence in Small Business
The Excellence in Small Business Award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience. Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of business excellence. This category is open to businesses with 5 to 20 employees at the time of entry, who have been trading for a period of over 24 months.
34.Excellence in Large Business
The Excellence in Large Business Award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience. Entrants are required to demonstrate their achievements over the past 12 months across the key area of business excellence. This category is open to businesses with 21 or more employees at the time of entry, who have been trading for a period of over 24 months.
35.Business of the Year
This winner is selected from the winners of the Excellence in Business Awards categories. This is the fifth year of this Award.
