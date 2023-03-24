An elderly Camden Haven man charged with "aggravated sexual touching" has been committed to the Port Macquarie District Court for trial.
Derek Edward Nichols, 89, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court via audio visual link from Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Thursday, March 23.
He is charged with sexually touching another person without consent between 8am on August 1, 2022, and 5pm on August 4, 2022, at a home in North Haven.
Court documents show that his alleged victim is a 25-year-old man who has "diminished capacity - mental" and is "vulnerable". He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Nichols was arrested on August 5, 2022 and was initially granted bail but has been held on remand since August 15 after he was found to have breached bail conditions.
He has now been in custody for more than seven months.
Defence lawyer Angela Cheng sought bail for Nichols on December 22, 2022, when the matter was before Magistrate Roger Prowse.
The Port Macquarie Local Court heard at the time that Nichols feared for his safety in custody and medical documents indicated that there was a risk of him being re-diagnosed of prostate cancer after noting a rise in his PSA levels.
Magistrate Prowse refused Nichols' bail application.
The court heard on March 23, 2023, that a new bail application had been made for Nichols.
Ms Cheng said that the case being committed for trial had prompted the new application.
"Given that the matter has now been committed for trial, it will still be some months, perhaps until the end of this year or maybe even early next year... for a trial date," she said.
"It may be the case that by that time, he will have exceeded any non-parole period he may receive if he were to be found guilty.
"Mr Nichols is of quite an elderly age and suffers particular vulnerabilities in custody as a result of that."
The proposed bail conditions included Nichols staying at a Mercure Hotel on his own while on bail. Documents handed to the court included a booking confirmation for two nights.
Ms Cheng said the proposal for Nichols' to stay at the Mercure Hotel was made due to his limited accommodation options.
"Unfortunately, Mr Nichols lacks family support in the state... and his options are very much limited while in custody," Ms Cheng said.
"The booking is only made for a very short period which is why I propose for him to inform the police within 12 hours of any change of address if it were the case that it would not be cost efficient to book a long term stay at the Mercure Hotel."
Magistrate Darcy refused Nichols' bail application.
While addressing Nichols, Magistrate Darcy said the proposed bail conditions were "a step backwards" from the initial bail application that was made in August, 2022.
"The difficulty for you in this application is that you were granted bail by the court back in early August last year... and [you breached the conditions] very shortly after being granted that bail, in fact it was five days later, " Magistrate Darcy said.
"The bail proposal that Ms Cheng has submitted today has less onerous conditions than the ones set in August."
Magistrate Darcy said the proposal to stay at a Mercure Hotel by himself while on bail was not a sustainable or appropriate option for Nichols.
"I do not consider that that is an appropriate place for you to reside," she said.
"I also do not consider that letting you out in the community with effectively no supervision other than when you are reporting to the police is sufficient to ensure the protection of this complainant and other members of the community.
"Ms Cheng has conceded that there is only a two night booking at the Mercure Hotel because it would likely not be cost effective for you to remain there on an ongoing basis."
Magistrate Darcy said the proposed bail conditions did not justify the court granting Nichols' application.
"Whilst I accept that as an elderly man, time in custody is more onerous than someone who is younger, I do not consider that the bail conditions proposed appropriately mitigate the risk that I have already identified," she said.
"In these circumstances, there does remain an unacceptable risk that you would endanger the safety of the victim, individuals or the community, or commit a serious offence.
"It's really a matter for a district court judge to determine an appropriate non-parole period if you were found guilty of this offence.
"My determination is that bail should be refused."
A date for the trial will be set on April 26 during a Telephone Call Over.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.