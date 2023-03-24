Camden Haven Courier
Elderly Camden Haven man accused of sexual touching committed to Port Macquarie District Court for trial

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

An elderly Camden Haven man charged with "aggravated sexual touching" has been committed to the Port Macquarie District Court for trial.

