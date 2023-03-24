Camden Haven Courier
Nsw Election

Breaking: Leslie Williams retains the seat of Port Macquarie

By Sue Stephenson and Chantelle Ansell
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 10:33am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has retained the seat for the Liberals. Picture supplied

Figures show the Liberal Party incumbent Leslie Williams has retained the seat of Port Macquarie while candidate Michael Kemp has retained the seat of Oxley for the Nationals following the retirement of Melinda Pavey.

