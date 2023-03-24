Breaking: Leslie Williams retains the seat of Port Macquarie

Figures show the Liberal Party incumbent Leslie Williams has retained the seat of Port Macquarie while candidate Michael Kemp has retained the seat of Oxley for the Nationals following the retirement of Melinda Pavey.
The Camden Haven Courier has comprehensive coverage of the NSW Election, which we'll be updating regularly.
