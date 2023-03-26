Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Election wrap: Leslie Williams' guarantee to Port Macquarie; Peta Pinson responds to loss

By Sue Stephenson
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:23pm, first published March 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Re-elected MP Leslie Williams has delivered a guarantee to the Port Macquarie electorate following her victory in the March 25 election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.