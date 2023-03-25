Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher has welcomed the addition of a seventh team to compete in the Mid North Coast Hockey League.
It did, however, come with an element of caution after Manning Hockey club Taree West Raiders returned to top division hockey in both the men's and women's divisions for the first time in a number of seasons.
While Mr Thresher said it highlighted the popularity of the competition and that players are striving to challenge themselves, he felt they needed to be careful about when teams could join.
"[The Mid North Coast Hockey League] was established to create a top-level competition, but I think we need to be careful we're not detracting from the premier status by just letting everybody in," he said.
"We don't want to be in a position in coming years where we have to pull (teams) from local competitions to fill the premier competition."
The competition is set to hit-off on April 1 with three Port Macquarie-Hastings teams - Tacking Point Thunder, Camden Haven and Port City - to join four from the Manning in the men's division.
Tacking Point Thunder and Camden Haven will join five from the Manning in the women.
Connor Dewbery (Camden Haven men) and Maddi Drewitt (Tacking Point Thunder women) will be the two main absentees from the Port contingent in 2023.
But Mr Thresher still expected the three Hastings teams to again be right in the mix to challenge for the respective titles.
"We're looking like we should be fairly competitive again considering we were at the top of the table right across the board last season," he said.
"I expect we should be there just as much this season."
Manning Hockey competition coordinator Tony Lewis said the men and women will both play three full rounds (18 games).
"That'll take us through to the finals on August 12 with the grand finals on August 19," he said.
This year the club finishing the minor premier in the men's competition will host the grand final. Last year the women's minor premiers secured the grand final.
Manning club Tigers finished with the minor premiership, meaning the games were at Taree. However, northern clubs Camden Haven (women) and Tacking Point Thunder (men) won the matches over Tigers and Sharks.
Mr Lewis said the format for the finals - where the minor premiers go straight through to the grand final with the second and third-placed teams playing off for the other spot - will remain in place, despite the increase in team numbers.
"The other sides could still play for positions and prizemoney but at the moment the decision was to stick with the status quo with the finals series,'' Mr Lewis said.
"We'll have 18 matches and when the hockey league concludes we'll have our own local semis. If we do a whole finals series our top teams could be playing 25 games, which we feel is too many.''
He said the association is close to securing a sponsor for the hockey league and this will ensure prizemoney for the successful teams.
"We hope to announce the sponsor in the next two weeks,'' he said.
