The 14-year-old has been selected in the Northern NSW Football under-14s squad who will head to Tokyo in April for a week-long tournament. The Tokyo International Youth Cup offers high level, international competition and a chance for players to benchmark themselves against some of Asia's premier emerging talent. Hudson could have also headed to England for football-related trials, but he stuck with Japan after fellow Mid North Coast teammates Cruz Tate-Whalley and Kit Harper (both Nabiac) were also selected.