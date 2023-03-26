Camden Haven Courier
Mid Coast FC prodigy Hudson Bell selected to compete at Tokyo International Youth Cup

March 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Hudson Bell

He's already been courted by Sydney FC A-League Men's academy talent scouts and now Port Macquarie teenager Hudson Bell is off to Japan.

