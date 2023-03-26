The growth of the Camden Haven Redbacks in the Football Mid North Coast zone appears set to continue in 2023.
President Riley Papas remains hopeful the club could have up to 25 teams in action across all grades when the season kicks off in late April.
While he says those numbers are "stock standard", they do have a number of teams who still require extra players in the lead-up to the first round.
"We're a little bit short in some of the younger age groups like 7s and 9s," Papas said.
"We would like to have more, but we would also like to field all-girls teams which is where we're needing extra numbers."
Papas admitted the club's ladies team is one which remained a concern.
"We've had a few retire, move away with work or who are starting families so the women's team is looking a bit short at the moment," he said.
Despite all that, the president said the main focus for the club is to firstly retain their numbers from the previous year.
What happens after that is a bonus.
"Our first port of call is always to try and retain what we had the year before and we don't ever want to go backwards in player numbers in general," he said.
"Women in sport is an excellent opportunity to increase participant numbers and my personal opinion is you always want more.
"But I'm sure you could compare to other teams in the region who probably haven't got anywhere near as many in comparison so there's always a percentage of girls to boys playing."
Papas said the club is "pretty pleased" with numbers they have overall and had high hopes for their under-10, under-16 and under-18 divisions in 2023.
"Our 18s are looking quite strong and have been doing training with the premier league boys so they'll put up a very good team together," he said.
"Our under-10s girls last year will move up again but they're a very good set of girls who are sticking together coming through."
