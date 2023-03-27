The trucks are many and when it's not raining, the traffic kicks up plenty of dust, but these are the signs of a revitalised main street taking shape.
Kew's village makeover has been talked about for 13 years and as much as the stop start nature of roadworks is frustrating, the delays are giving locals the chance to look around at the "beautification" stage getting underway..
"What is good roadwork?" Staffan Andler of Kew Corner Store asked rhetorically the day the Camden Haven Courier inspected progress.
"No one likes it but we've been waiting for this for a long time."
Main street Kew can be incredibly busy, especially around school drop-off and pick-up time.
But parking is limited around the businesses facing the main intersection, which is affecting trade.
Mr Andler estimates he has had a drop in takings of around 15 per cent but he is committed to staying open seven days a week.
On the other three corners, the service centre, Hastings Co-op and newly renovated Royal Hotel are also open as normal.
A spokesperson for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said they were "cognisant of the concerns of local businesses" and appreciate "this project does present some short-term challenges".
"The early construction has been complex, and has involved works within the existing trafficable area," they said.
"This has included construction of several water mains as well as the new roundabout centre island."
Mr Andler said the contractor, EIRE, had been "fantastic".
"The demolition has been done in all the corners [and] all the medium strips, so I think it's going to be less [disruption] from now."
Council's spokesperson said with the demolition and preparatory work now mostly complete, "we'll soon start delivering beautification works that will significantly enhance the amenity of the Kew Main Street and deliver long-term benefits for businesses."
Those works include construction of kerb and guttering, footpath upgrades, new feature walls and landscaping. This will be followed by upgrades to car parking adjacent to businesses.
Kew is the gateway to the Camden Haven. The beautification work is a key factor in also making it a "destination".
But the upgrade is also aimed at improving safety.
"It's going to slow the traffic down," Mr Andler said. "Once it's done, the whole township will benefit."
