Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Short-term pain for long-term gain: Kew's main street beautification turns a corner

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staffan Andler says business has been affected by the Kew main street upgrate but he is confident the whole town will benefit. Picture by Sue Stephenson
Staffan Andler says business has been affected by the Kew main street upgrate but he is confident the whole town will benefit. Picture by Sue Stephenson

The trucks are many and when it's not raining, the traffic kicks up plenty of dust, but these are the signs of a revitalised main street taking shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.