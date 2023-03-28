Camden Haven Courier
Home/Community

Preparations in full swing for 2023 Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
March 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club president Chris McGeoch and enrolled beneficiary Jackson Bucci recognise the importance of Legacy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy Club president Chris McGeoch and enrolled beneficiary Jackson Bucci recognise the importance of Legacy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A torch relay will reach Port Macquarie in July to commemorate 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans' families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.