March 30, 2023: Conditions last week were patchy but still had good waves on the mid to high tide at most beaches.
Townies, Lighthouse, Middle Rock and Bonny have great sand at the moment, North Haven also had some small clean waves.
This week's swell looks steady - 1m to 1.5m most days - with wind varying from S to SE most mornings, with a light NE change in the afternoon.
So, for those tradies looking for a wave after work have a sneaky look at Lighthouse.
Town Beach lifeguards report there's not much change in conditions, with still alot of uneven sand between the flags. So, watch your step.
They are very concerned about the number of people not listening to them or reading the warning signs at the breakwall, and are swimming near the river mouth.
This is extremely dangerous for everyone, with many tourists and locals needing to be rescued DAILY!!!
I repeat; do not for any reason swim at the northern end of the breakwall, with a large undertow all the time on both the high and low tide.
You will be either sucked out to sea or sucked into the river. Please listen to the experienced people and respect what they say.
We had a road trip to my favourite spot on the weekend, Point Plomer. (If you need a quiet little get away, jump on and book a cabin at Point Plomber Cabins).
Waves were reasonable with small 1ft to 3ft conditions. It was great to see Dan and Meredith take their first road trip to Plomer.
On our way home we took a little detour and took the Maria River Road for a change of scenery.
It was a bit bumpy Crescent Head end, but fine the rest of way and a great ferry ride to finish the trip off on the Settlement Point ferry across the beautiful Hastings River.
This week let's step back and take a deep breath and have a look at why we all surf.
Sure, we love catching awesome waves, but the best part is when you're with your mates or strangers you have met in the surf, and they see you catching waves.
Then there's the awesome coffee at Salty Crew kiosk (let Chris and Leasa know I sent you) where you can sit and brag about the waves you caught, or let them tell you how good your waves were.
We all lookout for each other to make sure we are having fun and are safe in the water. At all times it's part of the surfing community to watch everyone's back; young, old, experienced or a beginner.
At the end of the day, we all surf together because we enjoy each other's company,
It's a lifestyle, the friendships you make will live with forever and never disappear.
Have a good week and "Hang Ten off the calaboose" as the old long boarders would say.
