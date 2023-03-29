Camden Haven Courier
Column

Surfing columnist Ken Little's Courier debut: great sand at Bonny and clean waves at North Haven

By Surfing Columnist Ken Little
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:12pm
The Salty Crew crew (left to right) Anthony, Ken, Andrew, Joel, Cherrie, Lizzy, Paul, Bobby. Picture by Ruth Goodwin
March 30, 2023: Conditions last week were patchy but still had good waves on the mid to high tide at most beaches.

