Make the most of the patrolled beaches over the Easter holidays, a lifeguard says.
The region's beaches are expected to attract crowds over the Easter period if the conditions are favourable.
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham advises people to swim between the flags.
He said not everyone can spot a rip and sometimes the parts of the beach that look calm can actually be quite deceiving.
There are six patrolled beaches spanning from the Camden Haven to Port Macquarie.
The patrol hours vary. Patrols wrap up on Anzac Day, apart from Port Macquarie's Town Beach, which is patrolled all year.
Meanwhile, lifeguards warn people not to swim near the Town Beach breakwall after an increase in rescues over the past month.
Mr Turnham said it didn't take long to get into trouble in the water there.
"What makes it so tricky is it is a river mouth there, so the rip is stronger than a lot of rips," he said.
"People panic because they end up near the rocks, and depending of the tide, it is often tricky [for swimmers] to know what to do."
Mr Turnham said the biggest concern was with holidaymakers not making the effort to walk to the patrolled end of Town Beach for a swim.
There has been an increase in rescues at both Town Beach and Flynns Beach over the past month.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.