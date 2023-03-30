Camden Haven Courier
'It takes commitment': More members needed for FAWNA

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:14am
When wildlife need aid, it's FAWNA that Mid North Coast residents should be calling. Picture by Emily Walker
When wildlife need aid, it's FAWNA that Mid North Coast residents should be calling. Picture by Emily Walker

When a kangaroo is hit by a passing car, a baby bird falls from a tree or a disaster displaces wildlife from their homes, it's the volunteer For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid (FAWNA) workers who first respond.

