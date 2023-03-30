Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Three teenagers charged after police pursuit on the Mid North Coast ends in crash

By Newsroom
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pursuit started in Taree and ended on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey. Picture: file
The pursuit started in Taree and ended on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey. Picture: file

Three teenagers have been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit near Taree before hitting another car and an unmarked police vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.