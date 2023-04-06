I'm sure you are hearing a lot about "Easter" at the moment. You can't miss it.
Easter sales, Easter Eggs, Easter long weekend, and Easter church services advertised in the media; but have you heard much about the guy behind Easter?
You have certainly heard of him, and you probably know a bit about him, because Jesus is arguably the most famous character in all of history.
Steven Skiena, computer scientist, along with Charles Ward, neither calling themselves "Christians", looked at 800,000 historical characters and ranked the most significant people from 1-100 based on fame and influence online.
Jesus came out at number one. Around 2013, Time Magazine ranked the top 100 most influential people of all time, again Jesus placed first.
Did you know Jesus is represented in art and literature more than any other figure in history.
If God became a man, you wouldn't expect him to come and go unnoticed.
You would expect him to be the most influential character in all of history, and that is exactly what Jesus is.
There is much that is fascinating about Jesus and more than worthy of your time to consider.
His teachings are profound and his recorded miracles astonishing, but by far the most startling thing about Jesus is at Easter.
Jesus' willingness to serve and lay down his life for others shows us what God is really like.
Jesus' real and bodily resurrection offers a hope for humanity that is unrivalled and unequalled.
This Easter, I encourage you to consider the guy behind Easter. I think you will be pleasantly surprised.
- by Rev. Capt. Nathan Killick from Camden Haven Anglican Church
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.