Armstrong Oysters team celebrates with lucky year for Easter oysters

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
April 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Oysters will be available this Easter from Armstrong Oysters in the Camden Haven. Picture supplied by Armstrong Oysters' Facebook page.
Oysters will be available this Easter from Armstrong Oysters in the Camden Haven. Picture supplied by Armstrong Oysters' Facebook page.

Armstrong Oysters coowner Brandon Armstrong says the team is able to deliver Easter oysters to customers for the first time in years.

