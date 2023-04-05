How is teaching keeping up with the needs of modern students?

As the world moves forward and changes, the methods of teaching used to shape the next generation must change too.

Teaching is a gratifying career. Young people are our future, so helping them to thrive and reach their full potential is a way to have a hand in literally shaping the future. Watching them grow and blossom is rewarding- but teaching comes with challenges, too.

Gone are the days of a formidable teacher standing before a class of obedient students. Modern teachers understand that these little people need to grow into their unique identities and learn many skills to become capable and confident adults. If you're passionate about raising the generation that just might change the world, a Master's in Education online may be right for you.

A career in teaching in modern times requires knowledge of what your students are experiencing. Here are some ways in which the school system is evolving to keep up with modern students.

Connection and collaboration

Modern schools have progressed past seeing teachers as merely authority figures, and more teachers are considering reframing their relationship with their students so there's a more equal playing field- within reason.



If a student feels that their voice is heard and their thoughts matter, this will carry on into adulthood. You don't have to be best friends with your students or let them walk all over you, but treat them with respect and dignity. Listen to criticism, and offer them the understanding you would give another adult.

Collaborating with your pupils and giving them a say in how your classroom operates might make things run more smoothly. In a time when physical and virtual learning spaces co-exist, it's a perfect opportunity to test a cooperative approach with your students. Studies show students who have a say in what and how they learn are more enthusiastic learners.

Continue this approach in teamwork settings and students will thrive. When each voice is important and nobody is seen as less important than another, the best work will happen.

Engagement is the key to a happy and successful classroom. Connecting with students on common ground will boost their interest and engagement. Think of teaching as something you do with your students rather than at them.

Understanding

Modern schools are seeing pupils as more than just a number. We're becoming increasingly understanding of students who don't achieve the perfect test scores or who don't thrive in a traditional mainstream environment.

School isn't the only thing students have going on, and it's pretty hard to focus on learning when something is happening at home that makes school seem unimportant. Children could be going through parental divorce, grief, abuse, bullying, poverty, mental and physical health problems, and more. Offer them the same support and understanding you would a friend or colleague facing challenges.

Even if you aren't aware that a student is experiencing challenges, treat them as individuals with complex lives. If a student is acting out or their work has decreased in quality, assume there is a reason.

Rejecting a "one size fits all" approach

Remembering that all students are individuals, sometimes it's necessary to customise your approach as much as you can to meet each students learning needs. Smaller class sizes make this more realistic, as do classroom aides, specialised schools, and a less regimented system. Knowledge of the different learning styles might help a teacher figure out how best to approach a student.

Traditionally, there was only one method of teaching, and the students who couldn't keep up were left behind. Everyone learns differently, and not everyone goes at the same pace. This is especially true for students with learning disabilities or those experiencing difficulties in their personal lives. Schools are becoming more understanding of this, and students are gaining more control of their learning journey.

Unfortunately, lack of funding can lead to schools increasing their pupil-to-teacher ratio. This can make it harder to individualise your learning approach with each student. View yourself as a guide and oversee your student's learning journey, rather than trying to "babysit" all students at all times.

Albert Einstein said, "Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid." All students will have their strengths and weaknesses. The goal is for everyone to learn and grow in their way, regardless of what that may be.

Keeping up with the times

Technology is no longer a novelty - it's a necessity. Not only do pupils need technology to complete their work, but they will also most likely need it for their future careers. Thus, students must have basic knowledge of modern technology.

Incorporating technology into lessons doesn't just familiarise children with technology - it revolutionises the way they learn and keeps them engaged. Technology may seem overwhelming, but in reality, it is our future, so young people have to embrace it.

Innovative schools will keep up with what young people want and need and adjust accordingly. Remember that we are teaching the future, not the past or even the present! We are preparing them to thrive in a new world.

Be flexible and change things up occasionally

The same thing day after day often becomes tedious. Boredom leads to disengagement and misbehaviour. Small changes can make the learning environment feel brand new. Little things like sitting in a circle on the floor instead of at desks, or playing an educational game, can improve classroom morale significantly. It can even keep the teacher enthusiastic and prevent teacher burnout.

Luckily, modern school is more than sitting at a desk, memorising times tables. Lessons are becoming more practical, hands-on, and engaging. The chalkboard method may not work for everyone, and now it is more possible than ever to enhance your lessons with videos, physical activities, interactive technology, excursions, and even memes and jokes.