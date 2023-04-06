Camden Haven Courier
Closed fields rules out Northern NSW Women's League Cup clash at Taree

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:32pm
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury.
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury.

Mid Coast's Northern NSW Women's League Cup football clash against Maitland scheduled for Good Friday at the Zone Field at Taree has been postponed.

