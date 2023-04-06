Mid Coast's Northern NSW Women's League Cup football clash against Maitland scheduled for Good Friday at the Zone Field at Taree has been postponed.
This follows an ground inspection by officials on Thursday.
"It's too wet, the ground is closed,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher said he has no idea when the fixture will now be played.
"That's up to Northern NSW,'' he said.
The two sides will meet in the next round of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League on Sunday, March 16 at Maitland.
The eight NPLW NNSW clubs were drawn against each other in the cup quarter-finals this weekend, with the semi-finals to follow midweek between May 15 and 19.
The final will be played on the weekend of August 5-6 during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
Mid Coast won their first game of the premier league season last Sunday when beating Warners Bay 8-1 at Taree.
