The Mid North Coast has had a rich history of fostering musical talent and a new generation of artists prove that the tradition is sure to continue.
Two singers from the Port Macquarie and Hastings area have a big year ahead of them with artists Angus Gill and Blake O'Connor preparing for album releases and tours in 2023.
The singer-songwriters grew up in the Mid North Coast with Mr Gill born and raised in Wauchope and Mr O'Connor living in Port Macquarie from the age of seven.
"Port [Macquarie] is definitely my home," said Mr O'Connor.
"It's where my parent's still live, it's where my base is when I'm not on the road."
But before they became touring musicians with ARIA charting songs and Golden Guitar awards, they were playing local gigs in the Port Macquarie and Hastings region.
For both artists, the Mid North Coast has had a key role in shaping their craft.
One of Mr Gill's earliest paid gigs included performing at Timbertown for just $25 and a "damn good" meat pie.
"It was great because each week you'd have a different amount of people," he said.
"Some days there would be 500 people and some days there would be 15."
The young artist soon discovered that working for a smaller audience can often be more intimidating that an larger crowd.
"It can be confronting to play to a smaller group of people and particularly people you know too [which] can be challenging for some.
I really learned my craft as a performer from those gigs."
Mr O'Connor who played approximately 100 gigs from the age of 15 years old, also said that local performances helped his career.
"Being thrown in the deep end at such a young age was one of the best things that ever could have happened," he said.
"You need to play gigs to learn to play gigs.
"If you can entertain a crowd that doesn't want to listen to you, or isn't prepared to listen to you, you can definitely entertain a crowd that is there to watch your performance."
Mr Gill said that there have been lots of opportunities that have come out of being in the Mid North Coast.
"There's a lot of creative people coming out of this area and I think we've had a history of some great acts coming out of here too," he said.
"So when you think about it, it's actually quite a rich area for musical talent and for other types of creatives as well."
The support from the local community has also played a big role for the two artists.
Mr Gill found support from local teachers including his music teacher and Wauchope local William Lane who first taught him to play guitar.
His time at Wauchope Public School and later at St Columba Anglican School through a musical scholarship fostered his musical abilities.
"Both of those schools definitely encouraged my musical growth and development," he said.
Mr O'Connor credits his local community as well with bars and cafes allowing him to play at theri venue when he first began performing.
"It was very helpful to have such a good supportive community around me," he said.
Mr O'Connor has fond memories of busking outside of the Port Macquarie Glasshouse with his older sister drawing next to him during the annual Artwalk.
"It was pretty cool," he said.
"I think the community is really supportive of the arts which is really refreshing too because I know some places aren't."
The local area again played a big role for Mr O'Connor when he was finishing his new album 'Finding Light'.
Once half of the album had been recorded with Grafton musician Adam Eckersley and record producer Nick Didia who has worked with the likes of Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, getting back into the studio to finish the album proved difficult so the artist turned to the Mid North Coast.
The second half of the album was completed in a local Beechwood recording studio with Michael Lynch and Sinead Burgess.
"It was cool to kind of bring everything back home," Mr O'Connor said.
Even as successful Australian Country Music award winners, the artists still find time to return home to play.
Mr O'Connor is finishing part of his tour Old Butter Factory at Telegraph Point on Saturday April 8 after having released his sophomore album "Finding Light" earlier this year.
He will then be travelling to the United States for approximately 5 months to perform.
Mr Gill's new album is set for release later this year with one of the record's song's "Departure and Arrival" available on digital platforms.
He has also has included the Mid North Coast in his upcoming "Seasons of Change" tour with the artist playing at the Wauchope RSL on May 27.
"It has been a great part of the world to grow up in," Mr Gill said.
