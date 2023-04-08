The Mid North Coast can expect to see an influx of visitors over the Easter long weekend as families come to celebrate the holiday, tourists visit local attractions and festival goers finally get to see their long awaited live music.
This Easter long weekend is expected to be busy with plenty of visitors attending for the holiday, and events including the previously cancelled Red Hot Summer Tour.
Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association President Janette Hyde said it was normal to have an influx of visitors at this time.
"It's a four day break and people like to get away," she said.
"I've noticed around the different motels, we've already got a lot of no vacancies so I think people will definitely be coming to us which is fabulous."
Ingenia Holiday Parks Mid North Coast area manager Alison Evans said that the parks have been fully booked for the Easter long weekend.
"[The BIG4 Ingenia Holidays Bonny Hills Park] have a lot of people that book well in advance year after year," she said.
"[Visitors] spend a lot of time within the park as well."
The holiday has plenty available with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting sunny weather for the weekend (April 8 and 9) with mostly sunny weather predicted for Monday April 10.
The weather comes just in time for Easter with visitors and residents expected to attend events such Easter at Douglas Vale.
The Red Hot Summer Tour, which was rescheduled due to weather concerns earlier this year, is also taking place on Saturday April 8.
"When it was cancelled I think we actually benefitted from it," Mrs Hyde said.
"Because it was already booked out and people decided they'd stay."
The influx of visitors for the long weekend isn't particularly new but Mrs Hyde said that there is a lot more people coming to visit the area that may not have been here before.
"I think what we found in the COVID-19 pandemic is people discovered our region because they didn't have to go very far and there wasn't a big risk of COVID-19 happening to them."
Mrs Hyde said that her message to visitors was the come back to the region or stay another day.
"There is so much to do," she said.
"If you don't do it all this trip, then certainly come back and enjoy our beautiful region."
