The Port Macquarie area will have just one paediatrician in private practice after Dr Jim Kerr retires.
Dr Kerr, a paediatrician for 22 years in Port Macquarie, has been unable to source a replacement paediatrician to step in when he retires at the end of June.
He thought it would be easy to find a paediatrician to take over his practice to provide ongoing patient care.
Dr Kerr advertised his general paediatric practice on a "walk in and take over" basis through the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and other avenues.
"I'm not selling it, I'm giving it away and they could walk in and make money from day one," he said.
There were no takers.
Dr Kerr will retire from private practice and his on-call work at Port Macquarie Base Hospital will also come to an end.
He plans to continue regular clinics at Kempsey's Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service, along with his lecturing role with the University of NSW Rural Clinical School Port Macquarie Campus.
Dr Kerr said Dr Mark Johnson, the other Port Macquarie paediatrician in private practice, was receiving inquiries from parents seeking a new paediatrician for their children.
The Port News contacted Dr Johnson for comment.
Dr Kerr said some people were also going to Coffs Harbour or Newcastle in search of a paediatrician.
"In terms of getting a paediatric opinion, that will be harder to get and there will be much longer delays to see a paediatrician," Dr Kerr said.
Patients taking ADHD medication need to see a paediatrician at six-month intervals to obtain scripts for ongoing medication.
"If children are unable to access a paediatrician, they will not be able obtain their [ADHD] medication that provides significant benefit," Dr Kerr said.
His advice to parents looking for a new paediatrician is to ring around.
Reflecting on a total of 25 years as a paediatrician, Dr Kerr said there had been some really rewarding times including behavioural paediatric work and treating very sick kids.
Dr Kerr said he was looking forward to having more free time after retirement as he was constantly busy now.
"I will not miss the 3am phone calls to come in [when on call at the hospital]," he said.
Port Macquarie resident Ashleigh Barton is looking for a new paediatrician for her daughter Charlotte-Ava Shaw as Dr Kerr prepares to retire.
Other parents are in the same position.
"I feel like it will cause a lot of anxiety for many people," Miss Barton said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
