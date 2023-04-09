Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News
Health

Retiring paediatrician Dr Jim Kerr comes up empty-handed in replacement search

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jim Kerr will retire from private practice at the end of June after 22 years as a paediatrician in Port Macquarie. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Dr Jim Kerr will retire from private practice at the end of June after 22 years as a paediatrician in Port Macquarie. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The Port Macquarie area will have just one paediatrician in private practice after Dr Jim Kerr retires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.