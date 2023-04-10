Experts will check the area's water mains to track down hidden leaks in a project that could prevent hundreds of megalitres of water escaping the network each year.
The detection work will start on Tuesday, April 11.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has signed up as an active partner to phase two of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's (DPE) Regional Network Leakage Detection Project, which provides support to regional councils to uncover mystery leaks and secure their water supply.
DPE contractors will work across the 630 kilometres of mains from Port Macquarie to Camden Haven in the south, Wauchope in the west and Telegraph Point in the north.
The project will also include Comboyne and Long Flat.
The state government has engaged contractors Aqua Analytics to do the work, which will last about four to five weeks, depending on the weather.
Council's group manager utilities planning and design Cameron Hawkins said this was an incredibly worthwhile and resourceful program that will enable the council to supply more from its reservoirs, through the network and into people's homes, adding to water security measures.
"In 2020-21, more than 860 megalitres of water was unaccounted for," he said.
"This which equates to about 13 per cent of all water processed - that is, the difference between the volume of water pumped to the reservoirs and the volume which was actually recorded through everyone's water meters for the year.
"It is the equivalent of almost 350 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water every year which goes unaccounted for. While there a few sources of water loss, such as pipe breaks, maintenance works and firefighting, undetected leaks are generally the biggest contributor."
Contractors will use acoustic leak monitoring equipment, essentially listening to the water network to detect leaks, as part of their work to detect hidden leaks which are quite often uncovered in difficult to access areas.
Should any be uncovered during the five-week operation, then council crews will plan repairs accordingly.
While the contactors will not enter private properties as part of their work, if a leak is suspected to be on private pipes, a letter will be provided to that private property.
Phase two of the Regional Network Leakage Detection Project is part of the NSW government's $12.5 million Regional Leakage Reduction Program which has already seen more than 2700 kilometres of water mains surveyed and more than 930 leaks found.
