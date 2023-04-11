What's biting: How to keep safe while fishing in large swells

Unfortunately, the Easter weekend didn't allow for a lot of fishing due to big swell and strong southerly winds.
The long-term forecast for the remainder of April shows a similar outlook with strong south-west winds along with large southerly swell.
In the rivers, the water clarity is improving although the bottom of the tide still contains plenty of colour from the recent rainfall.
As has been the case now for some time, bream numbers have been fantastic, with terrific reports from several locations in the Hastings and Macleay Rivers.
Now the full moon has passed, look to fish further upstream on the top of the high tide. Flathead reports continue to be terrific, with plenty of fish in the Camden Haven and Macleay.
Lures of all profiles have been working well, as to whitebait and mullet strips on the bait front. Upriver in the Hastings, school mulloway have been around in good numbers, while the odd better model has been found from the north breakwall in that wash from the large swell.
A few garfish have been hanging around the river mouths with fishos having some fun on the lighter gear.
With the recent larger swell making most beaches unfishable for those who managed to find a protected patch of sand managed to bag a decent catch.
North Haven beach and Connors beach in Hat Head have both been producing a few nice tailor, while the odd school mulloway has been caught around Lake Cathie.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers are getting better and better with best reports coming from around Point Plomer and Camden Head in those protected corners, with several fish well in excess of two kilos taken around the recent full moon.
Spinners and fresh garfish worked best during the afternoon sessions. Bream and luderick numbers have also been consistent, with Shelley's beach and the northern side of the lighthouse in Port Macquarie with the best fishing.
On the drummer front, early season results continue to be positive with some well-conditioned fish about. Diamond Head and Point Perpendicular seem to be the pick of locations at present.
For the offshore fishos, access continues to be hampered by a persistent large swell which makes bar crossings very sporting, particularly on the run-out tide.
For those who ventured out, reported mackerel have been elusive in close, however Hat Head has produced the odd cobia.
Wider out, the FADs have held mahi mahi ranging from juvenile to around seven kilos, while those fishing the bottom have found a steady stream of snapper and kingfish on live bait.
Large swells can be hazardous for fishos, if you are rock fishing never turn your back on the ocean, always watch the waves, find a protected corner to fish, wear a lifejacket it could save your life and always let someone know where you are going.
For the boaties wanting to cross the local bars, don't head out regardless of the conditions just because you have planned the day in advance.
If in doubt, don't go out.
