Seven people lost their lives on NSW roads during the Easter long weekend.
The state-wide Operation Easter 2023 commenced on Thursday, April 6 and concluded on Monday, April 10, with double demerit points in place throughout.
It is the third year in a row that there has been seven fatalities on our roads during the course of the traffic operation, which targeted the major factors contributing to road trauma - excessive speed; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; fatigue; non-wearing of seatbelts and helmets; and mobile phone use.
Police issued a total of 14,564 traffic infringement notices for speeding, 326 people were charged for drink driving offences, and 311 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage during the operation.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said the message doesn't appear to be resonating with our road users.
"It seems as though people just continue to drive recklessly on our roads under the false impression that they are safe from any road trauma," Ms Chapman said.
With the operation over, the safety message from NSW police continues.
"To keep yourselves and the rest of the community safe, drivers must continue to abide by the road rules and take breaks when tired," Ms Chapman said.
"Anytime someone gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle or hops on a motorcycle, they need to accept responsibility to do everything they can to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe.
"Police can only do so much, which means we really need those road users to take that message and that responsibility seriously."
There we no fatalities on Mid North Coast roads between 12.01am on Thursday and 11.59pm yesterday (Monday 10 April 2023).
