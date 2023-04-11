Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Seven lives lost on NSW roads during Easter long weekend 2023

By Newsroom
April 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image
File image

Seven people lost their lives on NSW roads during the Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.