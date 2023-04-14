Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Comboyne Museum opens to share village's rich history

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
April 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Comboyne Museum opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, April 8. Picture supplied by Leonie Stevens.
The Comboyne Museum opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, April 8. Picture supplied by Leonie Stevens.

The Comboyne Museum has officially opened to the public after six years of tireless work by a dozen community members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.