The Comboyne Museum has officially opened to the public after six years of tireless work by a dozen community members.
The museum was opened to the public for the first time on Saturday, April 8.
Comboyne Community Association's secretary and coordinator Leonie Stevens said the house where the museum is now located was in a dilapidated condition when the project started.
"The house was almost tear-down," she said.
"The verandas were falling down, the iron on the house was rusting and the bamboo was growing so much that it was almost impossible to see the house from the road."
Asbestos also had to be professionally removed as part of the project.
It's an original building in Comboyne and will be 100-years-old in 2024.
"We needed somewhere to store the stories of the Comboyne pioneers," she said.
Comboyne has a rich history of its residents being involved in dairy farming and the timber industry.
Ms Stevens said the museum wouldn't have been possible without the help of volunteers and donations from residents.
"Hard work paid off and it was heartening to hear all the positive comments from the visitors," she said.
The museum took years to come to fruition as the committee had to source funding through local, state and federal levels of governments.
Ms Stevens said they were successful with obtaining a lot of grants, which she estimated to total over $230,000.
She thanked council staff for their assistance with ensuring the museum could be opened to the public.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council own the building and the committee is leasing it.
The land also includes an exhibition shed.
"We're hoping to move forward very strongly in the future," Ms Stevens said.
The museum will be open for the next three Sundays of April from 10am to 2pm.
