Two firsts at NSW Open and two new black belts for Mid North Coast karate

Mid North Coast Karate student Sam Hilton has taken out two divisions at the NSW Open.
Sam recently travelled to Sydney for the event, which is held by the NSW Karate Federation. He competed in the Boys 14/15yrs Kata and Kumite divisions; placing first in both.
Sempai Sam trains in Kew under the instruction of 2nd Dan Sensei Anissa Hilton and 3rd Dan Sensei Shaun Budai.
"I am extremely proud of Sempai Sam's achievement," Sensei Anissa said.
"He always trains hard and his continued dedication has paid off with the tremendous results he achieved.
"Tournaments are about performing at the best possible level you can and being the best you can be."
The NSW Karate Federation's NSW Open gives students the opportunity to meet and compete with students from all over NSW who train in different styles of karate.
Other Mid North Coast Karate students were recently put to the test at their belt gradings.
Students Sempai Eric Millgate and Sempai Flynn Collins travelled to Sydney to attempt their Black Belt Gradings. Both students were successful in achieving their Shodan-Ho Black Belts.
A Black Belt Grading is a test of knowledge, endurance, spirit and character. The two students had to demonstrate their knowledge of Basics, Applications of Basics, Kata (forms) and Sparring.
This is a gruelling test of their capabilities carried out over a two-day period.
"I am so proud of Sempai Eric and Sempai Flynn. This is a fantastic achievement for each of them and is the result of years of hard work, commitment and dedication," Sensei Anissa said.
The success has also continued with students participating in their Kyu Belt Gradings. All students were successful in their grading attempts.
"I am proud of each and every one of our students who recently attempted their gradings," Sensei Anissa said.
"They all trained extremely hard and gave their all. This determination meant that every student was successful in reaching their next colour Belt."
Mid North Coast Karate's Little Ninja's were tested by instructor Sempai Sam Hilton. The Little Ninja program is designed specifically to introduce students to Martial Arts and caters for students aged between 3-6 years old.
The remaining Kyu grades were joined with students from Nambucca Heads to complete their gradings. Students were tested on their basics and Kata while Purple, Orange and Brown Belts were also tested on sparring.
"It is great that students get the opportunity to meet and train with other like-minded students," Sensei Anissa said.
Local student Isla Wilkinson was also awarded Most Spirited Grader for her hard work and outstanding effort.
"The Most Spirited Grader award is presented to the student with the most spirit, determination and inner strength. Isla was a very deserving recipient of this award," Sensei Anissa said.
Sensei Anissa said Martial Arts is a very personal journey as it "encourages you to push yourself beyond what you believe are your limits and achieve more than what you once thought was possible".
"Martial Arts is about being better than you were the day before," she said. "It's about you giving your best every day and being the best version of yourself. Through this continuous improvement, growth follows.
"Whilst this is seen in all students, it is especially evident with the development and achievements shown by Sempai Eric and Sempai Flynn."
Mid North Coast Karate is part of the Goshin Ryu Karate Association and is a family orientated club with classes for all abilities and ages.
