Camden Haven Courier
Home/News/Local News

Two firsts at NSW Open and two new black belts for Mid North Coast karate

By Newsroom
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:54pm, first published April 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Hilton with his NSW Open medals. Picture supplied by Anissa Hilton
Sam Hilton with his NSW Open medals. Picture supplied by Anissa Hilton

Mid North Coast Karate student Sam Hilton has taken out two divisions at the NSW Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.