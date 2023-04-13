Camden Haven Courier
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays to play South West Rocks Marlins in Hastings League season opener

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:29am, first published April 13 2023 - 12:00pm
The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays are set to take on the South West Rocks Marlins at Laurieton Oval on Saturday, April 15. Picture by Mardi Borg
Laurieton Hotel Stingrays captain-coach Adrian Daley says he's feeling confident but not complacent ahead of the Hastings League season opener this weekend.

