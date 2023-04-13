Laurieton Hotel Stingrays captain-coach Adrian Daley says he's feeling confident but not complacent ahead of the Hastings League season opener this weekend.
The defending premiers are set to take on the South West Rocks Marlins at Laurieton Oval on Saturday, April 15.
The Stingrays are looking to claim back-to-back premierships after winning the Hastings League grand final last year for the first time in the club's history.
While the team will be without some of the key players that led the team to their first grand final victory last year, Daley said he's confident the side can still "do it all again" this year.
"We've had a pretty good pre-season," he said.
"We've obviously lost a few players from last year's grand final, but we've gained a fair few players in the off-season so things are still looking pretty good."
While Daley admits that last year's premiership success was a nice feather in the club's cap, he's inclined to not let it change their approach to the 2023 season.
"It was great to win it for the first time last year, but that was last year," he said. "This year is another season so we just have to get on with it."
Daley said this year's plan is to keep building, to stick to their game plan, and play their own brand of footy.
"We've got a fair few new players so the combinations will come as we get a few games under out belt," he said. "I think footy can be a pretty simple game, so if we do the little things right then we should come out on top.
"The boys that were there last year have a bit of confidence from winning the grand final, so I think we are in good position to start this season."
Daley said he's excited to get the first game underway and start their 2023 season campaign.
"There's been a great atmosphere at the club, and the committee and supporters are all excited for us to get back out there and do it all again.
"After having winning the grand final at home, I think this year is going to be another bug year for the Camden Haven region and all the supporters will be behind us 100%."
The game will kick off at Laurieton Oval on Saturday, April 15 from 2pm.
