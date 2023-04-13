Camden Haven Courier
Bonza marks milestone with first Port Macquarie flight

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 13 2023 - 1:00pm
The first Bonza passenger flight from the Sunshine Coast arrives at Port Macquarie Airport. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
The first Bonza passenger flight from the Sunshine Coast arrives at Port Macquarie Airport. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Passengers were full of praise after low-cost airline Bonza's inaugural flight from the Sunshine Coast touched down in Port Macquarie.

