Hastings League: Laurieton Hotel Stingrays defeat South West Rocks Marlins 36-30

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:55am, first published April 17 2023 - 12:00pm
An at times undermanned Laurieton Hotel Stingrays team did enough to claim their first win of the Hastings League season in a 36-30 victory over South West Rocks Marlins on Saturday (April 15).

