An at times undermanned Laurieton Hotel Stingrays team did enough to claim their first win of the Hastings League season in a 36-30 victory over South West Rocks Marlins on Saturday (April 15).
A back-and-forth first half saw the Stingrays troop off at halftime up 24-12. The Stingrays skipped to a 30-18 lead midway through the second half and looked to have the game well in their keeping.
However, a few costly errors saw the team down to 11 players in the last 10 minutes of the game which allowed the Marlins to claw their way back to a six-point margin.
The Stingrays managed to hold on in the end to claim their first win of the Hastings League season.
Stingrays captain-coach Adrian Daley admitted he knew the performance wouldn't be pretty, but he was suitably impressed with the effort of his side.
"I expected that game to be like that, the first game of the year is always a bit scrappy," he said. "We had a few dropped balls and discipline issues that we will need to fix up this week.
"The Marlins did well to get back in the game, and we did well to hang on in the end."
Daley said he took some positives out of the "scrappy" contest.
"To get a win from the amount of errors that we made was a positive sign, and it was good to blow the cobwebs out after a lengthy pre-season," he said.
"Now, we reset and go again this week. We can only get better from here."
The Stingrays will play the Harrington Hurricanes on Saturday (April 22) in the second game of the Hastings League season.
Daley said the team is looking forward to the clash.
"It should be another good game," he said. "We will just be focusing on our style of footy this week and getting the little things right so we can hopefully come away with another win."
Elsewhere, The Beechwood Shamrocks were a little too strong for the Comboyne Tigers, winning 42-10 at Beechwood.
The Raiders hosted the Wauchope Blues with the visitors getting the points after winning 20-12. Long Flat Dragons picked up a hard-fought 38-24 victory against the Harrington Hurricanes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.