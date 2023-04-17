Camden Haven Courier
NSW SES commander Carolyn Dobson commends rescue efforts for Frank Fowler

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:28am, first published April 17 2023 - 3:00pm
NSW SES members worked continuously in the search for Frank Fowler through difficult conditions over steep terrain on North Brother Mountain. Picture supplied by NSW SES Camden Haven Unit.
A multi-agency search effort has been commended for its dedication which resulted in the successful discovery of a missing man at North Brother Mountain on Sunday, April 16.

