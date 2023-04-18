3 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
Discover an extraordinary sense of space and seclusion with this exquisite residence which has been designed to promote a highly coveted lifestyle.
This spectacular oasis occupies an impressive 1440 square metre parcel in the exclusive Timbarra Estate and is an approved dual occupancy.
Here you can live in one, rent out the other, rent out both or accommodate the whole family separately.
Complemented by an elegant neutral palette and soaring decorative ceilings, this meticulously crafted home showcases a seamless fusion of high-end finishes, industrial themes and modern contemporary style throughout.
Use as a two-bedroom home with an attached fully self-contained unit, or there is the option to simply reconfigure into a generous four bedroom family home.
Set amongst the trees and a short stroll to Dunbogan Beach and close to Laurieton with cafes and restaurants.
