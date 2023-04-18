It's been a long wait for Grahame Dobson to march in a Laurieton Anzac Day parade.
The proud Laurieton local was initially going to march in the 2020 Anzac Day parade, however his trip from Western Australia was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
Mr Dobson grew up in Laurieton and was only 19 when he was posted to Vietnam after joining the Australian Army.
He's since moved to Western Australia but is excited to return to his home town to reunite with friends and family.
Mr Dobson's role in Vietnam was to keep up medical supplies to the hospital and also take the wounded and deceased off the helicopters and into the hospital and morgue.
He said he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when he returned home and would have frequent nightmares.
The Vietnam War was the first war to be watched on television by citizens at home.
Mr Dobson said people who served in the war were not received kindly by some when they returned.
"We had to march through Sydney," Mr Dobson said.
"Some of the leaders of the march got red paint thrown over them.
"It wasn't pleasant."
Mr Dobson said it helped to talk to his father about his experience. He also was supported by The Department of Veterans' Affairs
Mr Dobson stayed in the army after he returned from overseas and was promoted to Sergeant.
At the time he was one of the youngest Sergeants in the Australian Army, aged 23.
Mr Dobson will carry the medals of his father Ronald Dobson, grandfather Horace Mills and his own on Anzac Day.
"I'm very proud," he said.
Ronald fought in WW2 and was posted to Borneo, Papua New Guinea and Borneo during the war.
He lied about his age to serve.
Mr Dobson's sister Carolyn said she's very proud of her older brother and is looking forward to giving him a big hug when he arrives in town.
5.30am: Dawn service begins at Laurie Park. People asked to gather by 5.20am.
From 10am: Those participating in the march ahead of the main service will assemble outside Laurieton United Services Club in Seymour Street.
10.30am: The march sets off to Laurie Park for the main service.
11am: The main service starts at Laurie Park.
If it is raining, the dawn service and main service will be moved to Laurieton United Services Club.
5.30am: Dawn service at Kendall War Memorial Park in Comboyne Street.
9.45am: Diggers and marchers will assemble on Comboyne Street opposite the General Store
10am: Main service at the Kendall War Memorial Park.
There will be breakfast at 6.30am at the Kendall Services Club and Two Up from 1pm.
