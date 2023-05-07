Cross the ditch and enjoy a slice of heaven

Wellington's famous cable cars. Picture Shutterstock

Do you want to stay close but feel as though you have travelled far? If you answered yes, this 16 day tour of New Zealand may be just the ticket.

From Auckland in the north to as far south as Dunedin, you can join Travelrite and The Senior newspaper on this fully escorted trip including rail and coach travel.

In Auckland, NZ's largest city, tour the main sights including the Harbor Bridge over Waitemata Harbor, and the recognisable Sky tower.

The next morning board the Northern Explorer train bound for Wellington. This rail takes you through the five distinct geographical regions of the North Island including farm landscapes, sea scapes, river gorges and volcanic plateaus and mountains.

Wellington is home to the Houses of Parliament, colloquially known as 'the Beehive'. Visit Mount Victoria and travel the cable car to the Botanical Gardens.



The Interislander ferry takes the group from North to South island across Cook Strait. At Picton enjoy a visit to a local winery for a taste of its famous tipple; Sauvignon Blanc.

Nelson, known for its sunshine and golden beaches, is the next town on the itinerary. Here you will cruise along the coast of the Abel Tasman National Park and past Tonga and Adele Islands and their vast wildlife.



The shores of Lake Wakatipu at Queenstown. Picture Shutterstock

Christchurch is reached along the east coast of the South Island and Kaikoura, with the Kaikoura mountain ranges on one side and the Pacific Ocean coastline on the other, both equally as spectacular as each other. Be immersed in some of the finest horticultural and farmland areas in the country.

In Christchurch, start the day with a sightseeing tour. Take in the city's blend of modern and historical architecture with its beautiful backdrop of parks, gardens, rivers and beaches.

Two days are spent experiencing the Franz Josef Glacier. Travel the TranzAlpine Express train to Arthur's Pass National Park. At Greymouth the tour boards a coach to Franz Josef and the glacier it is renowned for.

Take on a Glacier Valley Walk and learn about the glacier in this remarkable landscape.

Heading south to Queenstown travel through Haast Pass and its ancient rainforests, glaciers and waterfalls. On the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown is surrounded by picture perfect snow capped mountains.

Explore Dunedin, "Edinburgh of the South," and its meticulously preserved buildings. Later travel on the spectacular Taieri Gorge Railway into some of NZ's most spectacular and iconic scenery.