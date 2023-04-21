They are the faces who make up the backbone of the NSW SES in their prospective areas.
Carolyn Dobson is the new Hastings Cluster local commander, which covers the areas of Camden Haven, Macleay Valley, Lord Howe Island and Port Macquarie-Hastings.
She was formally the unit commander for the NSW SES Camden Haven Unit.
Glenn Laycock has stepped into the role as acting unit commander to support and lead the Camden Haven unit through any potential emergency situation.
Mr Laycock lives in Taree and initially joined the SES as a way to socialise and connect with others.
He's assisted with multiple emergencies across the state, including bushfires, storms and floods over nearly 13 years.
Mr Laycock started in 2012 at Walgett before moving to different areas in NSW.
He's attended two flood events at Lismore.
Mr Laycock is skilled in the area of incident management, which involves formulating strategies to manage units who assist in emergency situations.
Mr Laycock said the people he has helped who stick in his mind are the elderly and the vulnerable, including people with disabilities.
"There are some real tear-jerkers out there," he said.
"Sometimes it's just the fact that you're there, they've been acknowledged and you can provide a shoulder to lean on."
Ms Dobson said Mr Laycock is an experienced trainer, assessor and does a lot to recruit new people, while building teams.
Ms Dobson has just become the Hastings Cluster local commander and said she's feeling excited about taking on the new role, which covers multiple areas.
Ms Dobson said she loves being on the front-line with the crew but now she has a broader role of supporting the units.
"Being out there campaigning for the units and all the volunteers," she said.
One of the units is on Lord Howe Island, which Ms Dobson said is a community-based unit and very tight-knit.
Ms Dobson said crews from the mainland visit the island twice a year to help train members.
The NSW SES welcomes new members throughout the region from all backgrounds and ages.
For more information, or to become a volunteer visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.