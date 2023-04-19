What's biting: time for the start of the sea mullet run

As Anzac Day approaches, we will start to see the annual run of sea mullet.
The commercial fishermen will post themselves along the beaches to keep a watchful eye on the next school of fish to swim around the headlands.
Beach netting of sea mullet has been around for many years with generations of commercial fisherman continuing the family tradition.
In the rivers, flathead catches remain excellent as we head into the cooler months. Live herring and soft plastics are currently working quite well.
On the luderick front, numbers have picked up noticeably, with both cabbage and weed flies successful. The breakwalls and local wharfs are certainly worth a look, it shouldn't be long and a few luderick should show up in Lake Cathie.
Further upstream in the local rivers, bream numbers remain solid with both mullet strips and lures working well. On the mulloway front, there are terrific numbers of schoolies along the Hastings River breakwalls and a few fish have also been found in the Macleay river further upstream.
There is still plenty of garfish to be found towards the river mouths with Camden Haven fishos having the best success along the southern breakwall.
On the beaches, the continuing large swell has caused a fair bit of erosion but for those fishos who managed a break in the seas caught some great sized bream on pipis and mullet strips.
Tailor numbers have picked up noticeably, with some quality fish on offer.
Best reports have come from North Haven beach and Dunbogan beach.
On the mulloway front, there are plenty of school sized fish around Lake Cathie and Grants beach which are both fishing consistently well.
Look for the better sized fish to also show up in improved numbers once more mullet start to travel.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers remain solid with some nice fish to around two kilos taken from most headlands. Those throwing either surface poppers or garfish have been getting the better-quality fish. Drummer numbers are picking up nicely with the season beginning to shape up well. Look for numbers to really pick up once the water cools off a few more degrees.
Also, on offer this week were some nice bream and luderick, with Shelley's beach in Port Macquarie fishing as well as Crescent Head to the north.
The long-term forecast for the weekend isn't looking great with strong southerly winds and large easterly swell predicted. Hopefully the bad weather doesn't hang around for too long and we can all enjoy a fish mid-week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.