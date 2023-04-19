Camden Haven Courier
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher says five-team Zone Premier League is sustainable

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
April 19 2023 - 1:30pm
Riley Papas in action for Camden Haven against Northern Storm in 2020. Picture supplied by Riley Papas
Riley Papas in action for Camden Haven against Northern Storm in 2020. Picture supplied by Riley Papas

How the Zone Premier League looks in 2023 won't be how it looks in 2024 - that's the hope of Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher.

