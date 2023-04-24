Camden Haven Courier
Camden Haven: finding the 'balancing act' between commercial and recreational fishing

By Liz Langdale
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:45pm, first published April 24 2023 - 1:00pm
North Haven is a popular area to fish when the conditions are right. Picture by Liz Langdale
Camden Haven recreational and commercial fisher Kate Shelton says it's important everyone is respectful when out on the water after concerns were raised by a Camden Haven Courier letter writer.

